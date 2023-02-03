Linden, Pa. — Daniel Everett Coleman passed away on January 31, 2023 following a brief illness.

Born in Hammond, Indiana, Dan spent several years of his childhood in Chicago. He joined the Air Force, serving in Illinois, Colorado, and England, where he met his wife. Dan had a long and successful career as a non-destructive testing engineer in the Air Force, FMC in San Jose, California, Dresser-Rand in Olean, N.Y., and Lycoming/ Textron in Williamsport, Pa. Having earned his Level 3 Certification, he was regularly recruited to teach and mentor others throughout his career.

Dan was the first to help out a friend and the last left telling stories and listening to music by the fire. He loved hosting friends and family, making big breakfasts, and laughing about countless shenanigans, most of which were legal. An avid fisherman, he loved boating and other motor sports, including riding his ATV around his property and many years enjoying his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was an aficionado of music, stereo systems, concerts, movies, relaxing, and making sure everyone knew songs by the band Heart. A lover of animals, he shared his home with many beloved dogs, cats, and a few less beloved other animals that he supported because his family loved them throughout the years. Dan could be counted on to be “in the moment” and lived his life prioritizing the things he loved and made him happy every day.

He is predeceased by his mother, Audrey, father, Fred; and two brothers, Fred “Fritz” and William “Bill.”

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dorinda; a son, Tom (Lauren); a daughter, Haley (Shawn) Meegan; two grandchildren, Fiona & Rowan; a brother, Martin “Marty”; a lifelong best friend, Tom (Michela) Ward; and a “crew” of great friends, all of whom he loved more than anything.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s name can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jrdf.org), the American Stroke Association (stroke.org) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www. jamesmaneval.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.