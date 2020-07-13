Muncy -- Daniel E. Winder III, 55, of Muncy died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Muncy Place.

Born May 20, 1965 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Daniel E. II and Wanneta M. (Barnes) Winder.

Dan enjoyed the outdoors and hunting with his son Jamie. He also enjoyed muscle cars and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Kristin (Bruce) Brosius of Picture Rocks; a brother, Thomas Winder of Mount Carmel; a sister, Rosetta Winder of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Carson Shoemaker, Aubrey Shoemaker, Nova Brosius, and Aurora Brosius; a cousin, Rex Winder of Nicholson; two nieces, Courtney and Tara Winder; and his companion, Debra L. Snyder.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by a son, Jamie Winder; a daughter, Kayla Winder; and two nephews, Lee Winder and Tavis Winder.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

“Thanking God for giving me a man with a golden heart. The time spent together was cherished. I loved every moment spent together. Until we meet again.”

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

