Williamsport -- Daniel E. Sayah Sr., 85, of Williamsport died at home on February 4, 2021.

He was born in Williamsport on September 15, 1935, a son of Joseph N. and Emily (Hajjar) Sayah.

Daniel was a 1958 graduate of Williamsport High School. He then went into business with his brother in Sayah Bros. Oriental Rugs. He later worked for Experience Works, formerly Green Thumb, a program aimed at helping to train and assist older people in the community find jobs and remain productive. He retired from there after 25 years.

He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, especially gin rummy and poker. He was also always up for a game of chess with his son and grandson.

Daniel was proud that three years ago, on February 18, he was baptized at the Wellsboro Church of Christ.

Surviving are a daughter, Danita Sayah; a son, Daniel Sayah II; four grandchildren, John Ward, Tanya Hicks, Tasha Sayah, and Daniel Sayah III; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, two brothers, Norman and Joseph Sayah preceded him in death.

A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 11.

In keeping with CDC guidelines, a mask and social distancing will be required.

Burial in Wildwood Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, have been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book.