Loganton -- Daniel Carl Packer, 52, of Loganton passed away at home in his sleep on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Danny was born in Jersey Shore on October 5, 1967, a son of the late Donald Walter Packer and Carol Ann (Gray) Nelson.

He was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School and had worked at Lorson Forestry which fulfilled a meaningful part of his life. He liked sports, favoring hockey and football. In fact, Danny was an avid Steelers fan and had a way of getting under your skin if you were not. He cherished times he spent with family and friends and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and outings with them.

Surviving are his siblings: Doug Packer, Mike (Tammy) Packer, Greg Packer, Steve Packer, Carolyn (Dave) Jacobs, Tim Packer, Kevin Packer; his step parents Kathy Packer and Fred Nelson, many nieces and nephews, and his best friend/guardian angel, Barry Lorson.

Danny and his family have been blessed by Barry's loving care and support that he and his kids provided to Danny over many years to this sad day. They made him part of their family and shared a powerful bond of brotherly love. A heartfelt thank you from all of us, Barry, we could not have managed without you and we know you will miss Danny very much.

A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Faith Fellowship, 525 River Mill Road, Jersey Shore, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with Jeff Pennycoff, Pastor, officiating. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has assisted the family with arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.