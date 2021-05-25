Muncy -- It is with deep sorrow and much love that we share the passing of Daniel C. Berninger, 64, of Muncy, who passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

He was born July 20, 1956 in Charleston, South Carolina, a son of the late Donald C. Berninger and Jeanne (Ruckle) Berninger, who survives. On November 8, 1980 he married the love of his life, Becky Smith, who survives. Together they celebrated 40 years of marriage.

Dan was a 1974 graduate of Muncy High School. He furthered his education at Brandywine Jr. College, Bloomsburg University, Central Atlantic School of Banking at Bucknell University, and Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware.

Dan retired from Muncy Bank & Trust Company in 2016, serving 20 years as President and CEO. Being with the bank for over 30 years, he continued as a member on the Board of Directors. Dan was very proud of the bank’s success and the friendships and memories he made there.

Dan was a community leader and involved in many local organizations over the years including: Chairman of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association, Group 4 PBA Board Member, Muncy Valley Hospital Board of Directors, Williamsport Lycoming County Community Foundation Board of Directors, Director of the School of Commercial Lending at Bucknell University, the Margaret Waldron Trust Advisory Committee, Muncy Lions Club, Muncy Business Association, Eagles Mere Rod and Gun Club, as well as many others.

He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, Muncy, and presently, Hughesville Baptist Church.

Dan was a very devoted husband, father, and PopPop. He treasured his family and had a true zest for life. His smile was contagious and he radiated happiness and positivity. Dan saw the good in everyone and helped many people throughout his lifetime. He loved old cars and had a collection that he was very proud of. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed time spent in nature and hunting.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two daughters, Dara Santos (TJ), of York, and Danielle Egly (Dan), of Hughesville; one brother, Douglas Berninger (Mary Lee), of Berwick; one sister, Diane Brink (Dave), of Muncy; and three grandchildren, Crew Santos, Kenley Santos, and Rhenn Egly.

Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions be made to the newly formed Daniel C. Berninger Scholarship Fund through the Muncy School District. Please make checks payable to Muncy Bank (please specify Daniel C. Berninger Scholarship in the memo). Donations may be mailed to Muncy Bank, 2 N. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

