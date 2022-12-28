Lock Haven, Pa. — Daniel B. Goldsmith, 74, of Lock Haven passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at UPMC Haven Place.

He was born May 30, 1948 in Ardmore and was a graduate of Milton Hershey School.

In 1974, he married Rose A. Eddy Goldsmith, who survives.

Daniel was employed at PennDot until his retirement in 2003.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Samuel Goldsmith of Lock Haven and his fiancé, Mandy Morgan of Port Matilda; his daughter, Jamie Ballentine (fiancé, Phil Gall) of Lock Haven; and his grandchildren, Kayla Goldsmith of Salona and Avery Gall of Lock Haven.

All services will be private at the convenience of his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

