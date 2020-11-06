Cogan Station -- Daniel A. Grimes, 79, of Cogan Station died peacefully Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 29 years, Linda L. (Freezer) Grimes.

Born July 30, 1941, he was a son of Arthur, Sr. and Esther Grimes.

Dan was employed at Bethlehem Steel and Susquehanna Trailways. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, baking, and being “Pop” to his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are several family members and friends.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made under Dan’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.