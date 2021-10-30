Milton -- Daniel A. “Danny” Day, 80, of Milton peacefully passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Geisinger Encompass Health, Danville.

Born January 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Norman H. and H. Marie (Flora) Day. On May 15, 1981, he married the former Karen A. Witowski, and together they have celebrated 40 years of marriage.

Danny was a 1958 graduate of Turbotville High School and started working at Cab. Industries in Danville following graduation. He continued working his way up for 47 years, retiring in 2005 after serving as President and COO. Following retirement, Danny and his wife became Florida snowbirds. They enjoyed visiting their Florida family together for 16 years, as well as, their idea of a perfect vacation – cruising.

He was a member of the Danville Moose and Milton Lutheran Parish.

Danny loved working with his hands, whether in the yard or in his garden. He also received great satisfaction from buying and renovating houses, as well as remodeling houses for friends and family with his wife. But, his greatest joy in life, were his immediate and extended family. He will forever be in their hearts, and they won’t soon forget his infectious laugh.

In addition to his wife, Danny is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Charles N. Day, Milton; and Daniel A. Day, Jr. and his wife Alison, Sunbury; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra A. and her husband Mark Honeychurch, Milton; and Tammy E. and her husband Jim Kostura, Wisconsin; 4 Grandchildren, Vince Day, Brittany Day, Skyler Kostura, and Markus Kostura; 2 step-granddaughters, Hayley Honeychurch and Rochelle Hetrick; two brothers, Roy R. Day, Danville, and Harry O. (Donna) Day; and three sisters, Patty A. (James) Hilkert, Danville; Diana L. (Stanley) Hilkert, Danville; and Kris A. (Kenny) Yeich, Muncy.

Preceding him in death besides his parents were two sisters: Sandra Craig and Norma Baxter.

Per his wishes, there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions in Danny’s memory be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



