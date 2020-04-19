Linden -- Dallas Melvin “Doc” Grove, 51, of Linden passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Born May 10, 1968 in Williamsport, he was the son of Melvin M. and Patricia A. (Lockcuff) Grove.

Dallas attended Williamsport High School and worked as a plate-glass glazier for over 12 years.

Doc had a lifelong love of all animals, and throughout his childhood brought many “strays” home who soon became family pets. He had an adventurous spirit and spent much of his time exploring, building, dreaming and planning. He was an outdoorsman at heart who enjoyed the woods and open water. He could often be found fishing, boating, four-wheeling, and traveling anywhere and everywhere with his four-legged best friends, Hank, Lady, Boy, and Lilly. He was a loving and generous son, father, brother, and friend who will be truly missed.

Surviving is his father, Melvin M. Grove, of Williamsport; daughter, Kaishia M. Laubach, of Rochester, N.Y.; sister, Heidi M. Edler (Rick), of Williamsport; companion, Brenda Tawney of Linden, and niece, Molly E. Campbell of Williamsport.

Dallas was pre-deceased by his mother Patricia (Lockcuff) Grove; an infant brother, Melvin Monroe Grove, III; maternal grandparents, Dallas and Evelyn (Harsch) Lockcuff; and paternal grandparents, Melvin and Ellen (Fink) Grove.

Due to the current health concerns of COVID-19, in place of a public service, please take time to share a favorite memory or condolence at www.SandersMortuary.com where a video tribute is posted. Private interment at Montoursville Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

