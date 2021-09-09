Loyalsock Twp. -- Dale Vincent Bower, 90, formerly of Loyalsock Township, died peacefully with family by his side on Monday, September 6, 2021 at RiverWoods in Lewisburg.

Surviving is the love of his life and college sweetheart, Mary S. (Hoffman) Bower, whom he married on August 13, 1960.

Born October 14, 1930 in the “Squire Hayes House” of Williamsport then owned by his Uncle Philip Antes, he was the son of the late John Franklin and Anna Elizabeth (Antes) Bower.

Dale graduated from Williamsport High School, Class of 1948 and was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He received a bachelor degree from Lycoming College in 1959 and a Masters of Divinity degree from United Theological Seminary, Dayton, Ohio, in 1962.

Following his education Dale became the Director of Christian Education at Grace United Methodist Church in Lemoyne, Pa. Six years later in 1968, he joined the staff of Lycoming College as the first full-time Director of Alumni Affairs, a position he held for 15 years. He then opened the Planned Giving Office at Lycoming, a position he held until his retirement in 1998. At that time the college conferred on him the Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree, recognizing his years of service to Lycoming College. In 1979, Dale was the first to receive from Lycoming College the Dale V. Bower Service Award. Since then, the award in his name has been given annually to honor an individual for outstanding service rendered to Lycoming College.

Dale was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church where he had served as Director of Christian Education for 18 years. He also attended Pine Street United Methodist Church. He served on the board of the Salvation Army and was member emeritus of the board at RiverWoods.

Dale was always involved with music. He played the viola in the Williamsport High School orchestra and in the Williamsport Symphony, directed by Osborne Housel. He played the piano, sang and led music camps and directed hand bell choirs. For 10 years, Dale served as a past president of the Williamsport Community Concert Association, where he promoted classical music.

He loved spending time at his cottage in Maryland, boating and crabbing off the pier. Dale loved spending time with family, especially being a Grandpa to his seven grandchildren who he considered outstanding.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by two sons, Rodney Dale Bower of Linden and Robert Edward Bower of Hughesville; seven grandchildren, Ryan William, Tyler Douglas and Blair Joan Bower, Tixo Shanti and Lotus Shenay Bower, Logan Scott and Madison Nicole Bower and; a sister Mary A. Golay of Downey, California; three sisters-in-law, Lilian, Bobbie, and Bobbie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by an infant son David Thomas Bower in 1963, his oldest son, Daniel Philip Bower in 2009, three brothers, John A., Philip C. and Donald F. Bower, two sisters, Martha V. Bower and Sara E. Bower.

A funeral service to honor the life of Dale will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 13 at Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service on Monday at Pine St. UMC.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dale’s name to Lycoming College c/o the McIver Endowed Professorship, One College Place Williamsport, PA 17701.

