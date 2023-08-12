Williamsport, Pa. — Dale O. Turner, 86, of Williamsport passed away peacefully at his son’s home on August 10, 2023. Dale’s son, Patrick “Skeeter” Turner, was honored to have the opportunity to care for his dad in his final days.

Born on February 19, 1937 in Williamsport, Dale was a son of the late Lois McKean and Bessie Viola (Conrad) Turner. He graduated from Montoursville High School in June of 1956 and worked for 35 years as a boiler technician for E. Keeler Company before his retirement. Dale enjoyed being outdoors and picking arrowheads while walking Loyalsock Creek. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed taking Sunday rides with his late wife, Eileen M. (Westbrook) Turner. Dale was a proud U.S. Army veteran.

Dale enjoyed the single life, but his world became more wonderful when he met Eileen. They celebrated 45 amazing years of marriage together before her passing in 2010. When Dale married Eileen, he instantly became a father to 4 children and embraced raising them as his own. Family was priority to Dale and he was always “ok” for any occasion from picnics to holidays, that brought everyone together.

Dale is survived by his son, Patrick “Skeeter” Turner; four step-sons, Kenneth Shipton (Donna), Kathryn “Kitty” Hauck (John), Tom Shipton (Christine), Scott Shipton (Geraldine), and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Dale was preceded in death by four brothers, Howard Turner, Martin Turner, Paul Turner, and Earl Turner; and one sister, Thelma Turner.

A graveside service to honor the life of Dale will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Dale was a gentle giant who loved to make people laugh. His famous last words: “If you don’t want to eat what’s in front of you, STARVE BUSTER STARVE”.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Dale’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

