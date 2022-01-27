Lock Haven -- Dale Milnor Booth, 70, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven.

Born April 27, 1951, in Muncy, he was a son of the late Edwin M. and June R. (Kline) Booth.

Surviving are two sisters, Tina M. (Brent) Moyer of New Albany, and Cheryl A. Booth of Muncy; a brother, Timothy L. Booth of Muncy Valley; an aunt, Helen Booth of Eagles Mere; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Barry K. Booth.

Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, January 28, at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Booth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



