Hughesville, Pa. — Dale Lee Martin, 70, of Hughesville died Monday, July 31, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born July 23, 1953 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Audrey (Snyder) Martin. On June 11, 1976, he married the former Barbara Swisher, who survives. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage.

Dale was a 1971 graduate of Hughesville High School and a graduate of the National Hardwood Lumber Association, Tennessee. He worked in the capacity of supervisor or inspector in the lumber industry his whole life; with the National Hardwood Lumber Association and when he ran his own business.

He was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy, where he played drums with the Resurrection Singers.

Dale’s passion in life was wood. He loved working around it, building with it, and cutting it. Dale also enjoyed deer hunting and tractors. He and Barbara loved traveling around the country and locally supporting their nieces and nephews athletic events.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Jill Martin and Dean and Dotty Martin, all of Hughesville; a sister-in-law, Patty Martin, of California; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Martin.

Friends will be received from 10 to noon Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon with Father Sean Carpenter officiating.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Dale’s name be made to either the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, PA 17756 or to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

