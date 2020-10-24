Muncy -- Dale L. McCormick, 74, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home in Muncy.

Born June 25, 1946 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Franklin George and Erma M. (Mast) McCormick. He married Delores J. Sherwood on August 24, 1973, with whom he shared 47 beautiful years of marriage.

Dale was an avid motorcyclist. He really enjoyed dirt bikes and 4 wheelers, but his street bike was by far his favorite. He would often take long bike rides with his wife throughout the United States. Dale loved to hunt and fish. He loved taking long day trips to watch the bald eagles with their nests with eggs. Dale enjoyed watching NASCAR and tractor pulls. What he adored the most was spending time with his family

Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Mellissa J. (Todd) Hunter of Muncy, Cindy, Donna and Kelly; three grandchildren, Courtney J. Hunter of Muncy, McKenna J. (Justin) Hunter of Hughesville, and Alyssa J. (Draven) Hunter of Hughesville; and two great grandchildren, Kason S. Burkland and Rhyker R. Burkland.

The funeral will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Doug Mellott officiating. Burial will be in Moreland Lutheran Cemetery, Muncy on Saturday, October 24 at noon. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences and memories may be shared on Dale's memorial page.