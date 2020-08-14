Williamsport -- Dale L. Files, 69, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Gatehouse following a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his loving wife Jean K. (Thomas) Files whom he celebrated 15 years of marriage with on June 25.

Born July 8, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was a son of the late David L. Files and N. Hope (Smith) West. Dale graduated from Spotsylvania High School in Virginia and worked for more than 40 years as a beer salesman, first in Virginia and most recently for Lycoming Beverage and Mid-State Beverage in Williamsport. He retired in 2014.

Dale was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed golf and classic cars. He loved dogs, being with family and friends and joking with everyone he came in contact with. He was a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge #2786 in Williamsport.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog, Murphy.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Timothy A. Files of New Cumberland; a sister, Deborah Hancock (Paul) of Cincinnati, Ohio; a brother, David Files of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a stepson, Thomas Harrington (Jennifer) of State College; a granddaughter, Emily Harrington; 4 nephews and a niece. Dale also loved and helped raise Denise Alstead of Etters and Joel Bower of Virginia.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, Dr. Collier Nix at the Family Practice Center in Montoursville and everyone at Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice.

In keeping with Dale’s wishes services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in Dale’s name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA or American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

