Unityville, Pa. — Dale J. Kile, 93, of Unityville passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Born November 15, 1929 in Exchange, Montour County, he was the son of the late Oliver and Lydia (Temple) Kile. On February 16, 1952, he married the former Helen V. Eichenlaub and they have celebrated 71 years of marriage.

Dale was employed at Rishel's in Montgomery and later retired from Sprout-Waldron, Muncy.

He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, hunting, farming, and John Deere tractors.

He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Turbotville.

Surviving besides his wife Helen Kile at home are two sons: Gary Kile and his wife Sandra of Grey Court, S.C. and David Kile and his wife Sharon of Washingtonville; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; two brothers: Robert (Jean) Kile of Hughesville and Romaine Kile of Trout Run; and three sisters: Velva Tillman in Arkansas, Barbara Roupp of Trout Run, and Pauline Eichenlaub of Montoursville.

Preceding him in death besides his parents was a daughter, Juanita Dawn Kile, a brother, George Kile, and a sister, Beverly Eichenlaub.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Dale and his daughter, Juanita, will be held Monday, July 31, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lairdsville Fire Hall, 143 School Lane, Lairdsville. Food will be provided.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville. To share a condolence or memory with the family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

