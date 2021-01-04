Watsontown -- Dale F. Shaffer of Watsontown passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born January 16, 1930 in Laporte, he was the son of the late Howard E. Shaffer and Myrtle Hess. He married the former Joanne Rettew and they shard 49 years together, until her passing on July 14, 2014.

Dale attended Montgomery High School and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

He is survived by his three children: Dale E. Shaffer and his wife Linda, of Elimsport, Carol Bobkoski, of Muncy and Crystal Mastrangelo, of Montgomery; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, David and one sister, Betty.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son, David E. Shaffer, Sr., and a step-daughter, Sandy Nugent.

Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family suggest contributions in his memory by made to the American Cancer Society, donate2.cancer.org.

