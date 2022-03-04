Hughesville -- Dale E. “Eddie” Budman, 87, of Hughesville passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Muncy Place.

Born March 1, 1934 in Lairdsville, he was a son of the late Edward and Letha (Stackhouse) Budman.

Eddie was a dedicated father and grandfather who loved farming. He also enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and hunting. Eddie and his wife owned and operated the former Eddie’s Market, Lairdsville, for over 15 years. He was a member of the Muncy Valley Moose and a former member of the Muncy Lodge #299 F. & A.M.

Surviving are two sons, Brian E. (Jodi) Budman of Hughesville, and Joel L. (Amanda) Budman of Muncy; and two granddaughters, Makenna R. Budman, and Gracie A. Budman.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, the former Effie R. Rogers; a sister, Irene Gaston; and a brother, Glenn Budman.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Lairdsville Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

