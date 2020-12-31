New Columbia -- Dale A. Rood, Jr., 47, of New Columbia passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at home.

Born January 10, 1973 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Dale A. Rood, Sr. and Debra M. (Rupert) Rood.

He was a 1991 graduate of Muncy High School and served six years in the U.S. Navy on the USS Santa Barbara. He was employed at the Coal Township State Correctional Facility for more than 20 years.

He was a member of Union County Sportsman's Club and the NRA. Dale was also a member of the Norry Gun Club and the Lewisburg American Legion Post 182. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, campfires, and fireworks. He was an avid NASCAR fan, gun collector, and Mopar enthusiast. Also he greatly enjoyed lighthouses and nautical themes.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He was always there to offer his help and support to his family and he will be dearly missed.

Surviving are two sisters: Denise L. Day and her husband LaRue H. Day of New Columbia and Danielle R. Mast and her husband Daniel S. Mast, of Allenwood, two nieces: Ashley Parrish and Haley Keiser; one nephew: Zackery Newcomer; two great-nephews and one great-niece.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, January 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Pastor Butch Woolsey of Mifflinburg Church of New Life will officiate and burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in Dale's memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

