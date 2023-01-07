South Williamsport, Pa. — Dale A. Follmer, 70, of South Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years, Donna L. (Plocinski) Follmer.

Born July 2, 1952 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Ralph L. and Elizabeth A. (Miller) Follmer of Nisbet.

Dale was a graduate of South Williamsport High School and went on to spend his career driving trucks for various companies. He enjoyed spending his limited free time doing home repairs and loved to decorate for Christmas. Dale was known most for his wit and funny sarcasm with his loved ones.

In addition to Dale’s wife and mother, surviving are four sons, Chad Follmer of South Williamsport, Ryan Follmer (Jessica) of Pittsburgh, Justin Follmer (Francesca) of Johns Island, S.C., and Joel Follmer (Vanessa) of Montgomery; a daughter, Natalie Follmer of Charleston, S.C.; three grandchildren, Kira, Gabriel, and James; and a sister, Jane Good of Montoursville.

In addition to his father, Dale was preceded in death by an infant son, John Aaron Follmer and four grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dale’s name may be made to Barner Christian Academy, BCA c/o Virginia Bruce, 5 Eileen Drive Rensselaer, NY 12144, or online at www.barner.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com on Dale’s memorial page.

