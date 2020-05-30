Williamsport -- Daisy M. Kerstetter, 95, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph G. Howard and her second husband, Verdun Kerstetter.

Born August 11, 1924 in Ralston, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Phoebe (Kent) Jones.

Daisy worked at various local factories and later retired after more than 20 years with Brodart. She was a member of the former Memorial Baptist Church and was a former member of the Lionesses. Daisy enjoyed crocheting and word puzzles.

Surviving are a son P. Joseph Howard, of Williamsport, a daughter Cheryl E. Hill, of York, five grandchildren, Robert Fredericks, Reyne Artley, Roger Fredericks, Jason Frost, and Sean Howard, ten great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.

In addition to husbands and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Christine V. Fredericks, three brothers, Paul, Louis, and Nester and three sisters, Hilda, Viola, and Anna.

In keeping with her wishes a graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com