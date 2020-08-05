Williamsport -- Dacia Ann Stewart, 30, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Williamsport on November 6, 1989 to Maxx Stoyanoff-Williams and Belva Stewart.

Dacia was a member of Bethel AME Church of Williamsport. In high school, Dacia was a popular student and loved her friends. She was known most for her school spirit and her love and dedication to cheerleading. In addition to the four years she cheered for Williamsport Area High School, she also served three years as a coach and mentor for a Pop Warner cheerleading squad.

Dacia’s love for travel and adventure took her many places. One of the trips she cherished most was a tour of Europe along with her father and grandmother. There she fulfilled her lifelong dream of visiting ‘The City of Lights,’ Paris, France.

Dacia showed care, concern, and support for fundamental causes that helped her community. She was generous in her time and talent and participated in multiple events. Annually, she would participate in the Ovarian Cancer Foundation Walk/Run to raise money to find a cure. Locally, she worked several years for the Williamsport Recreation Summer Program as a camp counselor. Most of all she loved the work she did for her family. She was a dedicated Stewart Reunion Committee member and served as the Social Media Liaison. In that position, she kept the family informed and connected.

Dacia was a loving and nurturing mother who enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Zailah.

Dacia is survived by her daughter, Zailah Emilyann Stewart; mother, Belva Stewart, step-father, Henry, Williamsport; her father, Maxx (Heather) Stoyanoff-Williams, Philadelphia; a special brother, Van Gilyard, Williamsport; a sister, Charleigh Marley-Williams, Philadelphia; 2 uncles, Sidney (Haidy) Finger, New Jersey; and Roland (Kim) Finger, Maryland; 3 aunts, Victoria (Anthony) Franklin, Texas; Joy (Fred) Brown, New Jersey; and Dana Stewart, Williamsport; a god-uncle, William B. (Kelly) Johnson; a god-mother, Gerylann Gilyard, Williamsport; a god-father, Aaron Rose, New Jersey; and a host of special aunts and uncles, cousins, other family members, and friends.

Dacia is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Belva (James) Bell; grandparents, Glenn (Emily) Stewart, and Gene (Sandra) Williams.

A Celebration of Life Service for Dacia will be held at a later date.

To leave a condolence for the family or your fondest memory of Dacia, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.