Williamsport — D. Frederick Wascher, D.C., 84, of Williamsport passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Esther I. (Seiler) Wascher and their beloved dog, Oscar.

Born February 12, 1938 in Williamsport, Fred was a son of the late John and Marion (Byers) Wascher. He was a 1956 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and a 1973 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. He was a member of the NRA, the Republican League, The Moose Lodge and the Delta Delta Pi fraternity and was an umpire for Newberry Little League. Fred served active duty in the Army for six months and then in the Army Reserve for 10 years.

Dr. Wascher owned and operated Wascher’s West End Chiropractic for many years. He was a skilled and caring chiropractor who took delight in helping people. Fred’s easy-going personality and ability to make people laugh will never be forgotten. He loved sports and music and never missed his kids' baseball games or concerts. He loved motorcycles, watching Chase Elliott, and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He played lead guitar in his band, West End Country, and even taught himself to read music. Fred was a gifted woodworker and loved to tinker. He could fix anything! His projects, creations, and salvages populate many households and will be treasured always.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his two children, Darrin Wascher, D.C. (Dina) of Linden and Debi Hillebrand (Greg) of Whitehall, Michigan; his 3 granddaughters, Ashley Newton, Lyndsay (Shawn) Huerbin and Allix Hillebrand; his brother David Wascher, D.C. (Barb); 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Wascher, D.C. (Linda) and his grandson, Ryan Jasper.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Fred’s name to Lycoming County SPCA.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Fred’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

