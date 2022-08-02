Hughesville — D. Clay Fought, 88, of Hughesville died Friday, July 29, 2022 at The Gatehouse.

Born February 22, 1934 in Hughesville, he was a son of the late Raymond S. and Blanche (Cadman) Fought.

Clay graduated from Hughesville High School, and Gettysburg College. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and retired from Westinghouse Electric Company as a Supervisor Engineer.

Clay and his wife Delores enjoyed their vacations and weekends at their home in Chincoteague, Va. He was a member of the Muncy Valley Moose, Disabled American Veterans Association, 40 et 8 Highland Lake, and a life member of the American Legion Post 35, Hughesville.

He enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was hunting, hiking, or walking his dog. His second home was the Fort Sumpter Family Cabin. He hunted turkey, bear, and deer every year with his family and friends. He also held a lifetime hunting license.

Surviving are two sons, Jakob Fought of Baltimore, Md., and Tyrus Fought of Millington, Md.; and two granddaughters, Faith Fought, and Cierra Fought, both of Millington, Md.

In addition to his parents, Clay was preceded in death by his wife, Delores (Keller) Fought; and three brothers, Robert Fought, Benjamin Fought, and James Fought.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lime Bluff Park, c/o Jeff Bower, 140 Cottage St., Hughesville, PA 17737.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.