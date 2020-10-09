Williamsport -- Cynthia Leona “Cindy” Tubbs, 55, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a courageous fight against cancer.

Born January 31, 1965 in Corning, N.Y. she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Sr. and Helen (Haynes) Baker.

Cindy enjoyed reading, motorcycle rides, and sewing, especially quilts and blankets. A true friend who would do anything for anyone, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving is her loving husband of 37 years, Marlin B. Tubbs; three children, Christopher B. Baker, Andrew T. Tubbs, and Sabrina G. Tubbs, all of Williamsport; five grandchildren who affectionately called her “Nana,” Kaiden, Jaxon, Zoey, Julz and Vinny; and her siblings, Charlene Surdam, Celia Pratt, Bonnie Landis, Eileen Tubbs, and Kenneth Baker, Jr.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

