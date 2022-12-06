North Bend, Pa. — Cynthia (Winkelman) Decker, 68, of North Bend went home to her Lord on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at UPMC-Williamsport Hospital.

Born November 29, 1954 in Renovo, she was the daughter of the late Frank Winkelman and late Kathryn Friese.

Cindy was married to Gary Decker who preceded her in death in 2019.

She is survived by her only child, Joseph Winkelman of Renovo as well as her step-children, Jessica (Joe) Hritzko of Pottsville and Nathan Decker of Summit Station.

Also surviving are her sisters: Karen (Don) Young of Beech Creek, Diane Bloom, with whom she lived, of North Bend and Nina (Jerry) Hollan of Missouri; several nephews and nieces; and four grandchildren.

Cindy worked several jobs during her adult life, but working alongside of her father at the American Legion in Renovo was her most loved.

Per Cindy’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Clinton County SPCA or any Boxer dog rescue organization.

Arrangements are charged to the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

