Williamsport — Cynthia C. Fritz, 64, of Williamsport passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born February 19, 1958 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Richard and Janet (Colvin) Hall.

Cynthia was a devoted homemaker. She cherished her time spent with all of her grandchildren and loved caring for her dog.

In addition to her parents, Cynthia is survived by her son, Richard Wheeler; 6 grandchildren, Cain Wheeler, Cierra Wheeler, Drew Morgret, Clint Wheeler, Ridge Wheeler, and Caleb Neidig; two nieces, Demi and Maddie Work; nephew, Trevor Hall, and daughter-in-law Tehani Weaver.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas C. Hall.

A viewing for her family will be held Monday, July 25, from 6 - 7 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Condolences for the family may be left on Cynthia’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.