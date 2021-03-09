Trout Run -- Cynthia A. "Cindy" Maruschak, 69, of Trout Run passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her home.

Born August 18, 1951 in Dixonville, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Alice Louise (Harer) Maruschak.

Cindy was a 1969 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She later received her bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University and her master's from Lincoln University. She began working at the West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission and later retired from United Health Care as a vice president.

She was a member of the Sons of Italy Lodge 2786 and the Wheel Inn. Cindy enjoyed reading, playing bocce ball, and was the family historian. She also volunteered at the Lycoming Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

Surviving is her brother, Gary F. Maruschak (Marilyn "Molly" Soper), of Millersville, Maryland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Deryl L. Maruschak.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Forest Hills Cemetery, Philadelphia.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Cindy's name to the Sons of Italy Lodge 2786, 144 E. 4th Street Williamsport PA, 17701 or to LAPS c/o LAPS Treasurer 2415 North Hills Drive Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

