Williamsport -- Cynewyn O. Weaver, 73, of Williamsport died at The Gatehouse on November 15, 2020.

She was born in Williamsport on November 12, 1947, the daughter of George and Neva (Bufford) Stump.

Cynewyn was a Mom and homemaker.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Larry W. Weaver; a daughter, Laura J. Breen; son, Andrew W. Weaver; five grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

