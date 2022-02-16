Mill Hall -- Curtis Alan Geyer, Sr., 59, of Draketown Road, Mill Hall passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

He was born in Lock Haven on July 30, 1962 to Gorden G. and Kathleen N. Henry Geyer.

Curt was a 1980 Graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School and had worked at various businesses in the area including Haven Homes, Lock Haven Collision Center, First Quality and was last employed at Croda Industries. He was a lifetime active member of the Castanea Social Hall where he had served as a firefighter. He loved his family and friends, enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and shooting pool over the years. Curt’s last act of kindness was being an organ donor.

Curt is survived by his wife, the former Lisa Ann Toner, his son; Curtis A. (CJ) Geyer, Jr. of Mill Hall, a daughter; Erin (Chris) Engel of Castanea, a brother; Gorden (Son) (Carlene) Geyer of Williamsport, two sisters; Sandy (George) Chernisky of Michigan, Catherine (Cass) (Richard) Workman of Castanea, three grandchildren; Christopher, Summer, and Beau. His two dog fur babies Miley and Cora.

He was preceded in death by his brother; George Geyer and a sister; Helen Ann Sweitzer.

Funeral services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC , 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. A celebration of life for Curtis Alan Geyer will be announced at a later date.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

