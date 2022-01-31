Curley J. Jett, 77, of Williamsport passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

He was married to the former Dianna (DeVaughn), who survives and they have shared 7 years of marriage.

Curley was born on September 29, 1944 in Hartsville, SC and was the son of the late Leroy Ketter and Catherine Jett. He was raised in Harrisburg, PA. He graduated from John Harris High School in Harrisburg where he played basketball and football, he also attended Williamsport Area Community College. He retired in 2001 from the Williamsport Bureau of Police as Chief. Upon retiring from the police force he enjoyed driving for a limo service for various people & groups, he was also employed at Williamsport Area School District as an Intervention Specialist for several years, followed by the STA transport Company and worked security for The Little League World Series for many years.

He was the Associate Pastor at Love Unlimited Church, Williamsport, he was also a former member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Williamsport where he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board, a member of the Trustee Board, Pulpit Committee, church anniversary committee and the Shiloh Baptist Men’s Chorus. Curley was a member of the St. John Lodge #26 F & A M, Mayflower Chapter #18 OES, FOP Lodge #029, NAACP, CAPPA, Central Baptist Association, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and The Let’s Do It Again Reunion Committee.

Curley served as President of the Board of Directors for the former Bethune Douglass Community Center. He was a board member of The Lycoming Literacy Project and he was involved with Pop Warner Football serving in many capacities. He enjoyed family gatherings, watching westerns on television, jazz music, golf, cooking, barbequing and vacationing in Ocean City Maryland.

He was a bass player in the Dynamic Centuries Band and he was a huge fan of the Williamsport Area High School Football & Basketball teams, Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State Football teams.

In addition to his wife, Dianna, he is survived by four sons; Christopher Jett, Sr. of New Jersey, Romeo Eggleton (Cheryl) of Ohio, Corey Jett, Sr. of Maryland and Stephen Gibson of Williamsport, five daughters; Jennee Lyles (Wayne), Jennifer Dodson, Cathy Fisher (Eric) and Lori Blanton (Otis) all of Williamsport, Rayshone Bridges, Maryland, 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and three step-sons; Joshua DeVaughn of State College, Jamee DeVaughn (Jammie Scantling) of Williamsport and Khalil Moore of Williamsport, 5 Sister-In-Laws; Barbara Allen, Velna Grimes both of Williamsport, Mary Moore of Mesa, AZ, Loray DeVaughn-Smith, Sherry Lipscomb (Joseph) both of Philadelphia; Special sister Elaine Comiskey, Camp Hill, 5 Godchildren; Wendy Brown, Pittsburgh, Lutricia Ellman, Williamsport, Monique Keiser, Harrisburg, Erica Jonas, Mechanicsburg, Keynan Shadd, New York, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife; Jacqueline Moore Jett, son; Michael Jones, brother; Edward Jett, sister; Mary Ann Jett, Grandson; Raymond Bridges, Godson; Eric Shadd, 4 Brother-in-laws; James Moore, Sr., John (Jack) Grimes, Raymond DeVaughn and Richard (Dick) Allen, Sr.

There will be a public viewing 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport. Masks will be required.

All other services will be private and burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

