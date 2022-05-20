Pennsdale -- Cristopher C. Crouse, 55, of Pennsdale passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at his home.

Born December 27, 1966 in Williamsport and is the son of the late Barry N. and the late Sandra (Thoryk) Crouse. For the past two years Cristopher and a close friend Sethany Derrick shared wonderful moments together.

Family and friends are invited to a 3 p.m. graveside service on Friday, May 20 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug Mellott officiating.

In Cristopher's memory, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

