Williamsport, Pa. — Craig Pouliot Kimble, Sr., 72, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born October 11, 1950 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Edward Joseph Pouliot and Wanda Roberta (Brown) Kimble. Craig was a 1968 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. After graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna J. (Fernsler) Kimble, on August 22, 1968. Throughout their life of 55 years together, he was completely in love and devoted to her. Craig held positions at Weis where he worked as a grocery store manager and at Miller's Auto Supply. He retired from Penn Traffic Corporation, where he had spent many years in customer service.

Craig was a man of many interests. His faith was inspiring and evident to anyone who encountered him and he currently attended Fairlawn Community Church. Craig was an avid baseball player from Little League through high school with American Legion Baseball. His love of ball extended to coaching many teams at Original Little League. Family was the most important aspect of Craig’s life. He supported his children and grandchildren in all activities. He was also an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and doing firewood and family get togethers.

Craig was a man who never measured life and happiness by possessions. He was patient and kind, and loved God, his wife, his kids, and grandchildren beyond measure. His love and friendship extended to every soul he met.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his four children, Wendy Martin (Rob), Craig Kimble, Jr. (Angie), Sherri Huber (Scott), and Mark Kimble (Rebecca). He was a proud Pop Pop to thirteen grandchildren: Ashley Brown (Boomer), Evan Steele (Taylor), Joshua Bryan (Alishia), Levi Kimble (Dana), Jacob Kimble (Tye), Ryan Kimble, Logan Splain, MaKenna Splain, Shelby Morales (Fernando), Julianna Kimble, Mark Kimble, Jr., Madison Kimble, and Peyton Harris, and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Gary Kimble (Cindy), Scott Kimble (Mary), and Fred Kimble (Janee); a sister, Marie Annette "Nettie" Bardo; four brothers-in-law, Robert, Jeff, and Kenneth Fernsler, and John Brockway; a sister-in-law, Linda Warfel (William); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward Kimble, Jr., and his sister Yvonne Brockway.

A funeral service to honor the life of Craig will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Fairlawn Community Church 353 Pleasant Hill Rd., Cogan Station with his Pastor, Steve Cutter, officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Fairlawn Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Craig’s honor to the Fairlawn Community Church Building Fund, 353 Pleasant Hill Rd., Cogan Station, PA 17728 and/or The American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Craig’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

