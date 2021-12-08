Lock Haven -- Craig L. Toner, 68, of Lock Haven passed away at this home on December 3, 2021.

Born November 18, 1953 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late William F. and Dorothy Russo Toner.

Craig graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1971. He worked at Woolrich Inc. in the finishing department for over 36 years and worked at Truck-Lite until his retirement.

Craig loved his fishing trips to the Green River in Dutch John, Utah, fishing for salmon at Old Orchard Creek, New York, and native trout from Lick Run, where he grew up. He was an avid hunter in Clinton County and killed a bear and a buck this hunting season. He loved hunting with his sons, Ben and Steve and his special friend and fishing/hunting buddy, Barry “Moose” Cunningham. Craig also enjoyed the rattle snake hunts he participated in. Besides hunting and fishing, his other passion was gardening. His garden was admired by many and he delighted in giving the produce to his family and friends.

Survivors include his sons; Ben Toner of Lock Haven, Steve (Stephanie) Toner of Avis; step-children Jason (Jolene) Furl and Denise (Kevin) McCann, two grandsons; Isaac Toner and Grayson Toner; six step-grandchildren; siblings sister; Vickie (Steve) Laubscher, brother; Rod (Kelly) Toner, sister; Penny Toner Ogden of West Palm Beach, FL and his step–mother Betty Rosser of West Palm Beach, Florida. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held by family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peoples United Methodist Church of Farrandsville, c/o Carol McDermit at 174 Queens Run Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA 17745. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



