South Williamsport, Pa. — Craig A. Lyons, 65, of South Williamsport passed away on Wednesday August 30, 2023 at The Gatehouse.

Born February 24, 1958 in Williamsport, he was a son of Lila (Gearhart) Wensel. Craig graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1977, and worked for several manufacturing companies as a machinist. He married the love of his life, Ramona “Tammy” (Wilt) Lyons, on July 19, 1980. Craig always had hobbies and interests, including golfing and pool in his earlier years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed woodworking, visiting the family cabin, deer hunting, and fishing.

Along with his mother and wife, Craig is also survived by two daughters, Jessica Miller (Bryan) and Samantha Anderson (Rebekah); two sisters, Virginia Creveling (Steve) and Vicki Neidig; and three grandchildren Savannah Clark, Parker Miller, and Major Clark.

Craig was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Anna Gearhart and his uncle, Bill Gearhart.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be expressed on Craig’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

