Williamsport -- Craig A. Fisher, 68, of Williamsport died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Manor Care in Williamsport.

Born March 7, 1952 in Williamsport, he was a son of Ernest and Lorraine Carothers Fisher.

Craig was a graduate of Williamsport High School and received an electrical degree from Williamsport Area Community College. He worked as an electrician for Bethlehem Steel and JW Aluminum.

Craig enjoyed spending time at the beach and was a good cook.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ruth A. (Mosley) Fisher; mother, Lorraine Fisher; children, Israel O’Brien of Pittsburgh, Jared O’Brien (Kristen) of Colorado, Gavin O’Brien (Joy) of Arkansas, Margaret Fisher, Mackenzie Fisher and Marti Fisher all of Williamsport; grandchildren, Mya, Macy, Mikayla, Jase and Hayden; siblings, Scott Fisher (Julie), Sharon Krall (Mike) and Kent Fisher (Christina) all of Williamsport and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Ernest Fisher.

A memorial service to honor the life of Craig will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Craig’s name may be made at A.G.W.M. #296178, 1445 North Boonville, Springfield, MO 65802 to support Karen Miller with her mission work in China.

