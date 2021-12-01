Lock Haven -- Corey Nicholas Schilling, 30, of Lock Haven passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

Corey was born on December 18, 1990 in Williamsport, the son of Arthur Y. Schilling, III of Jersey Shore and Deborah L. Goodby of S. Williamsport, also raised by Kevin A. Barr and Nancy C. DeRouen.

Corey was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School in 2010 and was employed as a lead with High Steel Structures, Inc. He attended the Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Jersey Shore B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 1057 and Coopers Battery B 1st Pennsylvania light artillery. Corey was a history buff and enjoyed re-enacting the Civil War, listening to music, playing guitar, hunting, fishing, watching Penn State football and golfing, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family, homemade pizza nights and Sunday fundays.

His survivors include his wife, the former Alyssa M. Fink, whom he married August 29, 2015. He is further survived by his sons; Dawson Y. and Jace N. Schilling, parents; Arthur Y. Schilling and Deborah L. Goodby and his parent-in-laws; David and Jane Fink of Jersey Shore, one brother; Kaeden A. (Madison) Barr, three sisters; Natasha C. (Garrett) Mantle, Andrea L. (Nicholus) Houtz and Jocelynn K. Barr and his brother-in-law; Matthew D. (Becky) Fink, grandparents; Donald E. Goodby and Rose C. Schilling, nieces and nephews; Emery, Mazden, Mason, Coleson and Jameson. He was preceded in death by grandparents; Arthur Yates Schilling, II and Susan J. Goodby.

There will be a public celebration of life for friends and family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at The Barn on Pine Creek, 4729 North Route 44, Jersey Shore, PA 17740 with a service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the names of Jayce N. Schilling and Dawson Y. Schilling education funds at Jersey Shore State Bank, 300 Market St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com



