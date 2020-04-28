Hillsgrove Township -- Corey A. Richmond, 49, of Hillsgrove Twp., Sullivan County, passed away on Tuesday, April 21,2020 at The Gatehouse in Williamsport surrounded by his family.

Born on February 14, 1971 in Sellersville, he was the son of George B. and Lois M. (Benner) Richmond. He married Carrie M. Hottenstein on October 16, 2010 at St. Peters Church, Hugos Corners.

Corey loved his wife, step-children, his family and friends with all his heart. Corey and his dad traveled to Canada for their yearly fishing trip for over 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and trips with the family to their favorite places like Gettysburg and Benezette to see the

elk. He was happiest with his family. Corey lived his life to the fullest.

Corey was a natural team leader. Where there was education and the outdoors involved, he was there. He was an instructor for the Pennsylvania Hunters' Education program for over 20 years, a life member of North Mountain Sportsmen Association and was a 4-H Volunteer Leader of the North Mountain Claybusters Club for 15 years.

Corey worked for the Sullivan County Conservation District for over 26 years as the Watershed Specialist and recently as the Erosion and Sedimentation Technician. He was the local Envirothon Coordinator for Sullivan County for over 20 years and also a member of the PA State

Envirothon Board for over 15 years.

In addition to his parents, Corey is survived by his wife: Carrie H. Richmond, a step-son Braeden W. Bedford at home, a step-daughter Makayla M. Bedford at home, two brothers; Michael B. (Sandra) Richmond of Montoursville, Jason L. (Angela) Richmond of Muncy Valley, maternal grandmother; Pearl S. Benner of Telford, and two nephews; Joshua M. Richmond of Midland, Georgia and Justin L. Richmond of Estella, Pa.

Due to the COVID-19 virus a life celebration memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Corey’s memory to the Pennsylvania Envirothon, 702 West Pitt Street, Bedford, PA 15522 or Sullivan County Conservation District, 9219 Route 487, Dushore, PA 18614 for the local Envirothon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.