Muncy -- Cordeen C. “Corky” Pfleegor III, 70, of Muncy died suddenly on Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home.

He was born July 1, 1951 in Danville, a son of the late Cordeen C. Pfleegor Jr. and Grace (Kiess) Pfleegor, who survives.

Corky was a 1970 graduate of Wyoming Seminary and 1974 graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology. He worked as a mechanical engineer for several companies completing countless projects through the years.

Corky was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Muncy.

He enjoyed cross country motorcycle trips, international traveling and bicycling. Corky was a hot air balloon enthusiast who loved flying with his balloon family and friends. He was also passionate about aviation and had a pilot’s license at one time.

Corky was a devoted son, brother and uncle. He cherished dinners with his mother and will be missed by countless friends at Hull’s Landing, Fern Park and Orlando’s.

Corky was a big man in both heart and soul.

Surviving in addition to his mother are one brother, Clyde Pfleegor, of Miami, Florida; two sisters, Suzie Hawbaker and Sarah Jane Pfleegor, both of State College; a nephew and niece, Roger and Meghan; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 at St. James Episcopal Church, 215 S. Main St., Muncy, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. M. Peter Harer officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

Contributions in Corky’s memory may be made to UNICEF to help with the crisis in Ukraine at www.unicef.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Cordeen Pfleegor, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.