Williamsport, Pa. — Corbett “Hank” Henrickson, 73, of Williamsport passed away peacefully in his home after a courageous battle against cancer while surrounded by his loving family.

Corbett was born in Williamsport on July 7, 1950, the son of the late Lloyd J. and Veronica M. (Corbett) Henrickson.

Hank was a career Army soldier, proudly serving his country for 23 years before his retirement. He began his military career in 1968 at Ft. Benning, Georgia, and ended it in 1991 at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. After his retirement, Corbett worked Security at the Williamsport Area School District for all sports events and was known as “Pop” to all the students.

At age 14, he found the love of his life, Mary Jo (Noviello).

Corbett and Mary Jo were married on July 29, 1970 and would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this year. Throughout his life he was completely in love and devoted to her. Their life together was truly an amazing “Love Story.”

Corbett was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and an avid Penn State fan.

There was nothing Corbett loved more than fishing other than spending time with his adoring family. His role as an earthly father emulated the love that our Lord has for his children!

He is survived by his admiring and loving wife Mary Jo, as well as their two faithfully dedicated children Corie Lynn & husband, and Jay & wife; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Corbett was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Cox.

There will be a private family visitation with full military honors to follow at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made online to Disabled American Veterans at help.dav.org.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

