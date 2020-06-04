Jersey Shore -- Coralie Mae (Myers) Rolley, 89, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She “flew away” to be with her Lord Jesus as she had told her daughters many times.

Born May 6, 1931, in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late James H. and Verna (Fidler) Myers.

She was a member of Newberry Church of Christ.

She studied cello in high school and was a member of the Williamsport High School Symphony Orchestra, graduating in 1949. She played first chair cello in the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra in 1950-1951. After that she joined the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and played there the winter of 1951-1952.

She married her dear Donald E. Rolley on April 11, 1953. They were married 54 years until his death on June 27, 2007.

For many years she worked in various offices in the local community including Weldons, Carroll House, Stearns, Pullman Power Products and Messiah Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Rescue Workers for many years as secretary, and participated in their many activities helping the poor of the community.

Coralie was a caring and giving person who lived her Christian faith in her immediate family, her church, and as caretaker for her parents, her brother James, and husband until their passing. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Craver (David), of Hughesville and Judith Schaad (Joseph); grandson, Stephen Schaad, all of Pittsburgh; brother, Calvin Myers (Janet); sister-in-law, Doris Entz, both of Williamsport; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Luther, and Raymond Myers.

A graveside service to honor the life of Coralie will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 5 at Jersey Shore Cemetery, 1103 Locust St., Jersey Shore.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Coralie’s name to American Rescue Workers, 643 Elmira St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences can be made and a recording of Coralie’s service can be found following her service on Friday on her memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.