Williamsport — Constance Louise "Connie" (Beck) Hamm, 79, of Williamsport passed unexpectedly at home on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

She was born in Williamsport on Feb. 14, 1943, the eldest of nine children to the late James A. and Louise (Focht) Beck.

In 1961, she graduated from Jersey Shore High School. Shortly after she was employed by Bell Telephone. Later, she became an office manager for various local businesses. She is best known for her exceptional success and leadership as an entrepreneur.

Connie encouraged all and never left anyone behind.

Connie was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, serving for decades as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a dedicated board member of Bishop Neumann High School and was the force behind multiple fundraisers.

Her husband Denis L. Hamm and she celebrated their 58th Anniversary in August.

Connie spread Beauty and Grace anywhere she was. We are eternally grateful for her example. Greatly loved. Greatly missed.

In addition to her husband, she is survived her daughters, Denise Hamm de Estrada (Jose), of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Jennifer Hamm Matz (Karl), of Williamsport; her precious grandchildren, Pepito Estrada, Ana Sophia Estrada, Adali Matz, Oliver Matz, Ava Matz, and Gabriel Matz; siblings surviving are Dennis Beck, Donald Beck, Timothy Beck, Sharon Beck Beattie, and Vincent Beck.

In addition to her parents, a grandson, Jose LaRue Estrada; and three brothers, John Beck, James Beck, and Todd Beck all preceded her in death.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 19, 2022 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with her pastor, Rev. Glenn McCreary, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Connie’s name to St. Boniface Parish or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements, to share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

