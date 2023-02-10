Williamsport, Pa. — Constance L. “Connie” DeWald, 85, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

Born May 3, 1937 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Ray A. and Dorothy L. (Sornberger) Guinter.

Connie was a 1955 graduate of Montoursville High School. She was employed by the Lycoming County Court House, Domestic Relations Dept. as a secretary, retiring in 1990 after 12 years of service. Connie was a devout member of Messiah Lutheran Church spending 19 years proudly singing in the church choir. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star for 25 years, the American Business Women’s Association for 25 years, and the Keenagers for 15 years.

Connie enjoyed spending her time shopping, baking, reading, and collecting wine glasses. She was a lover of cats and when not at home, she could be found volunteering her time at Lycoming Animal Protection Society (LAPS). Connie and her late husband, Robert, owned and operated Earring & Things and enjoyed selling jewelry at local craft shows.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her first husband of nearly 38 years, Robert P. Kelchner, in 1996; and also her second husband of 12 years, Omar E. DeWald, in 2017.

A funeral service to honor the life of Connie will be held Wednesday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. with Rev. Jeffrey Lecrone officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Connie’s name to North Central Sight Services, 2121 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 S Howard St, South Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Connie’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

