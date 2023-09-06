Lock Haven, Pa. — Constance J. White, 71, of Lock Haven passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at her home.

Born January 25, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Edna (Reese) Bitner, Sr.

Connie was employed at Brodart in both Williamsport and Lock Haven. The job that she loved the most, though, was at Hillcrest Greenhouse.

She was a member of Jimmy Swaggert Family Ministries and an avid Republican.

Connie enjoyed fishing and watching Gunsmoke as well as socializing with neighbors, friends, and family.

Surviving is her son, Adam (Sheena) White and his step-son son, Maverick; granddaughters: Mateah (Alex) White and their son, Giovanni, Alyssa (Cody) Crossley and their children, Madden, Mya, and Elliot, and Breanna Englert and her son, Liam; and sisters: Patty Bitner, Debra Newberry, and Beth Kost.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Bitner, Jr. and sisters, Linda Carson and Rita Dershem.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Online condolences can be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

