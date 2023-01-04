Watsontown, Pa. — With deepest sorrow, we announce that Connor R. Hollenbach, age 19, a beloved son, family member, and friend passed suddenly on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home.

Those who knew Connor, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Connor was born in Danville, Pennsylvania to his loving parents on February 23, 2003 and was a welcomed miracle to his family.

Connor was active in any and most sports in his younger years to include Soccer, wrestling, baseball, basketball and football. He was a graduate of Warrior Run Area High School in 2021.

Connor will be missed everyday by his father Kenneth Hollenbach and his companion Christopher; his grandparents Georgia Kurtz of Watsontown, and Kenneth and Melody Hollenbach of Allenwood; his aunts and uncles, Nichole and Andrew Kurtz of Allenwood, and Jeremy and Alissa Hollenbach of Watsontown; and his loved cousins, Kelsey Kurtz and Ethan Kurtz of Allenwood, Dylan and Hayleigh Hollenbach of Watsontown, and Logan (Cilla) Brehm of Allenwood. Also, several aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.

We know Connor was welcomed into the house of the Lord with opened arms by his mother, Trudy, his maternal grandfather, Andrew Kurtz, Sr., and little angel cousins Camryn and McKenley Kurtz.

There will be a celebration of Connor’s life held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.

