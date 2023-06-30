South Williamsport, Pa. — Connor Lee Smith, 21, a radiant and creative soul of South Williamsport, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Born on January 19, 2002, he was the beloved son of Stanley “Stan” and Mindy (Sevin) Smith of South Williamsport. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a loving sister, Allaryn “Ally” Putnam and her husband Ryan; his maternal grandparents “Mutti and Opa” Darlene and Jerry Sevin; his paternal grandparents “Grandma and Papa” Carol and Thomas Smith; and so many dear family and friends.

Connor lived his life as a free spirit and was a ray of sunshine to everyone who had the pleasure to know him. He graduated in 2021 from South Williamsport High School, where he was a founding member of the Kindness Rocks Program.

With his caring soul, Connor was a light in the dark and worked as a Youth Advocate at Ashler Manor. He was a loving person who brought joy and laughter to those around him; always ready to lend a helping hand, pull you in for the warmest best hug you could ask for, or offer a belly button poke when you needed a smile.

Connor was a naturally artistic individual and talented musician who expressed his creativity through art, music, singing, songwriting, piano playing, and quilt making. He was actively involved at the Community Theater League where he enjoyed drama, theater, and creating lasting friendships. He loved nature, butterflies, and mermaids.

Connor was unapologetically himself, always kind and genuine to everyone he met. In his short but impactful life, he was a true friend to all and his presence was a gift that will be sorely missed.

A celebration of Connor’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at Fairlawn Community Church, 353 Pleasant Hill Road, Cogan Station, PA 17728. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation towards a scholarship that will be created in Connor’s memory. Please reference his memorial page for more information on donations.

Online condolences may be made on Connor’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

