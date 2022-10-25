Connie R. Myers, 71, of South Williamsport died at her residence Oct. 24, 2022.

She was born Nov. 23, 1950, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Ray and Ruth (Bartlow) Pfirman.

Connie graduated from Montoursville High School in 1968 and graduated from Lock Haven University where she received her master’s degree. She retired from the Loyalsock School District, had worked at Konkle Library in Montoursville, and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and Loyalsock Lions Club. She volunteered at the Community Theater League and enjoyed reading books.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H. Dean Myers and a sister, Ruth Ann Pfirman.

Surviving is her daughter, Heather R. Myers of South Williamsport; a sister, Joni Lenios of Williamsport; a nephew, J.J. Lenios; and a niece, Deanna (Alan) Miller.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Spitler Funeral Home, 733 Broad St., Montoursville with Rev. Larry L. Leland officiating. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10 – 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Konkle Library, 384 Broad St., Montoursville or Community Theatre League, 100 W Third St., Williamsport.

