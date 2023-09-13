Harrison Valley, Pa. — Connie M. Potter, 78, of Harrison Valley, Pa. died Tuesday, September 12, 2023 in her home.

Born December 10, 1944 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of Oliver E. and Adaline J. Giantomasi Beebe.

On December 17, 2008, in Brookfield, she married Stuart L. Potter, who predeceased her on December 11, 2021.

A 1962 graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School, she was employed by Metalcraft in Knoxville beginning in 1984 for 10 years and by Rosenblooms in Westfield for 20 years, retiring in 2014.

Surviving are: three children, Terry (Terri) Patterson, Donna Patterson, and Cindy (Darvin) Wanner, all of Sabinsville; six step-children, Jennifer (Jay) Cullinan of Goochland, Virginia, Jamie Lynn Potter of Goochland, Virginia, Julia (Ken) Harrison of Clermont, Florida, Ashley (Joshua) Prince of Ulysses, Anna (Joshua) Kraft of Clermont, Florida, and Nate (Jen Graves) Potter of Wellsville, N.Y.; 23 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two granddaughters, Trisha Patterson and Rowan Kraft; a brother, Eugene R. Beebe; and two sisters, Annette “Toni” Tracy and Sandra Johnson.

Services will be private. Cremation was at OLNEY-FOUST Private Crematory. Memorials may be made to Tri-Town Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 247, Ulysses, PA 16948.

Arrangements are under the direction of OLNEY-FOUST Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, Pa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

