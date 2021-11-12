Williamsport -- Connie Lee McMichael, 76, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at her home.

She was born in Williamsport on November 11, 1944 and was the daughter of Conley M. McMichael and Hester V. (Morris) and Kermit S. Fink. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1962 and then obtained her Bachelors degree from Bloomsburg University and her Masters from SUNY Geneseo in Speech Pathology. She worked at and retired from Red Jacket Manchester-Shortsville School District in New York as a speech pathologist. Connie was a member of the St. Paul Calvary United Methodist Church. She also was a passionate and dedicated member of the Lions Club International for many years. She was always happy to volunteer or donate to any person or charity in need. She was a true giver. Connie had a passion for the outdoors, nature, animals, traveling, reading, helping others, and she loved being a grandmother.

Connie is survived by her daughter; Shannon C. Donahue (Zack Brown) of Kingston, N.Y. and granddaughter; Cedar Sol Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Ed Dorscheid, her son; Sean Conley Donahue and her brother; Craig Fink.

There will be a memorial service held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the St. Paul Calvary UMC, 1427 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Conley at: St. Paul's Calvary UMC- Camp Conley Fund, 1427 Memorial Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

