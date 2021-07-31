Hughesville -- Connie L. Holmes, 59, of Hughesville died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at UPMC Muncy.

Born November 28, 1961 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Jack A. and Phyllis A. (Woodling) Croman.

Connie was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a talented cook and animal lover who also enjoyed fishing, walking, and the outdoors.

Surviving are a daughter, Alia M. (Matthew Smith) Holmes of Turbotville; a son, Matthew A. (Stacy) Holmes of Hughesville; two sisters, Charlene Ritter, and Debra Croman, both of Hughesville; and a grandson, Milo A. Coker.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Mark H. Holmes; and a brother, Jack A. Croman Jr.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville. Burial will be held privately in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville, at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to, Lycoming County SPCA at www.lycomingspca.org/donate or the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. Memorial contributions may also be made to www.mccartythomas.com/payments-and-donations/donate-online to help defray the funeral expenses.

